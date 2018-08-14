Al “Pooster” Maselter, 85, Rockville

March 13, 1933 - August 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Al “Pooster” Maselter, age 85, who died Sunday in Cape Coral, Florida. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Al was born in Rockville, MN to Alois and Mary (Nieters) Maselter. He married Audrey Theisen on September 17, 1955 in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville. Al owned his own business “Maselter Cabinets” in Rockville for 30 years and in Cape Coral, FL for 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, and a 33 year member of the Rockville Fire Department. Al was a former mayor of Rockville and was on the John Clark School Board.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey; children, Scott (Sandi), Sandy (John) Vogt, Sue (John) Gross, Patti (Marc) Benzing, Pam (Ken) Schlagheck, Mike (Jill), Tom, Mark, Joe (Heidi); 28 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan Fitzpatrick, and his son-in-law, James Merten.