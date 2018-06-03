After Winning Endorsement, Murphy Names Maye Quade to Ticket

ST. PAUL (AP) — State Rep. Erin Murphy has named Rep. Erin Maye Quade as her running mate as she heads toward a primary in her bid for governor.

Murphy was endorsed by Democratic activists in Rochester Saturday. She defeated U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who has indicated he'll run for the party nomination in an August primary.

Murphy's campaign announced her running mate Sunday. Maye Quade is a first-term Democratic lawmaker who rose to prominence last year after accusing several male legislators of sexual harassment. Both men later resigned. She also staged an overnight sit-in on the House floor to protest lack of action.