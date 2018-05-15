Adult Foster Care Providers Needed in Area Counties
ST. CLOUD -- There is a growing need for Adult Foster Care providers in central Minnesota. The CommUNITY Adult Mental Health Initiative provides mental health resources in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties.
Spokeswoman Sarah Sherwood says they are currently recruiting people who are willing to open their home to an adult who needs assistance.
There are just fewer and fewer resources for adults with mental health issues and specifically housing. There are facilities that we used to rely on that have closed, so we just are seeing more and more demand.
Sherwood says once you pass a background check you could have someone placed in your home in just a few months.
She says, just like the child foster care program, you are reimbursed for your time.