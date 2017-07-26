Adult Arrested After 7-Year-Old Shoots 4-Year-Old in Leg

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ St. Paul police have arrested a woman on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg by a 7-year-old.

The reports say the shooting happened in a home Tuesday evening. Police say the girl's injury is not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told authorities it appeared the 7-year-old found the gun in a purse that had been left in a playroom.