Adeline L. Conlon, 99, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Adeline L. Conlon, age 99 of St. Cloud who passed away at Assumption Home in Cold Spring on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Adeline was born on May 21, 1919 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Gertrude (Lommel) Lommel. She married Raymond Vouk on August 4, 1945 and he passed away in 1956. She married Vincent Conlon on May 3, 1962 at Kings House in Buffalo, he passed away in 1984. She worked at Conlon Construction for many years.

Adeline was a supporter and contributor to many charities throughout her life. She took great joy in her large extended family and had a tremendous amount of love.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, St. Stephen’s Mission Group, Charter member of the Crosier Apostolate, and was actively involved with St. Benedicts Center.

She enjoyed golf, bridge and travel, and also thirty plus years of winter months in Arizona.

She is survived by her step-children, Bill (Kenna) Conlon of Cold Spring, June Conlon of Mora, Kay Bluhm of St. Cloud, and Jean Reinholz of Cold Spring; nieces, Mary Kay Gruska, Patty (Jim) Berg of St. Cloud, Karen (Dan) Ehlert of Sauk Rapids, Nancy (Tony) Beuning of Brooklyn Park, Maryann Vouk Derr, James Merchlewicz, Patty O’Connell, Joseph Merchlewicz, Sandra Sakry, Thomas Vouk, Richard Vouk, Brian Vouk, Bob Vouk; as well as many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; sister, Bernice Hamerlik; long-time friend Dr. Baldwin Glasrud; John Conlon, Tom Reinholz, Al Bluhm, and Frank Gruska.

She was truly loved and will be missed by all.

A Special Thank You to the staff of Country Manor, Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care given to Adeline.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.