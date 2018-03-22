Adeline Janku, 90, Foley

November 2, 1927 - March 21, 2018

Adeline Janku, age 90, of Foley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Adeline will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday, March 26th at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church Tuesday. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Foley.

Adeline Clara (Lintgen) Janku was born November 2, 1927 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Henry and Engratis (Reinert) Lintgen. After graduating from Cathedral High School, she was employed as an office clerk for Fandel’s. On August 7, 1951 she was united in marriage with Emil Janku at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. The couple farmed in the Foley area while raising their family. Adeline began work as the Produce Manager for Coborns in Foley once the children began school. In 1975, Emil and Adeline moved into the city of Foley where Adeline was able to remain until the last 11 months. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and St. John’s Christian Mothers. Adeline enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, and was a devout Twins fan. She and Emil enjoyed daytrips where they explored the back country roads of Minnesota. She was talented in the crafts of needlepoint and counted cross stitch. She welcomed friends over to visit at their home and found her greatest joy in time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.