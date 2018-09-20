Additional Charges Filed Against Clear Lake Man in Fatal Crash

ELK RIVER -- A Clear Lake man faces additional charges in a crash that killed a Dassel teenager last month.

An amended criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court shows 10 felony charges against 38-year-old Jason Rothmeyer including three counts of criminal vehicular homicide, six counts of criminal vehicular operation and two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI.

Prosecutors say Rothmeyer's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when he caused a crash August 10th that killed 18-year-old Kyle Foley .

A criminal complaint says a witness called police to report a possible drunk driver leaving Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. An officer responded to the area and saw Rothmeyer weave outside his lane. The complaint alleges the officer tried to stop him, but Rothmeyer sped away. Records show Rothmeyer was driving his pickup at speeds of up to 100 miles-per-hour, nearly striking a Sherburne County squad car head-on before the fatal crash.

When Rothmeyer came upon the intersection of 82nd Street and 125th Avenue Southeast, police say he went through a stop sign and was hit broadside by a truck pulling a car hauler. Foley was a passenger in that truck and was ejected. He later died at the hospital. Two other people in that truck were also hurt, suffering from lacerated spleens, rib fractures and fractured vertebrae.

Police say Rothmeyer got out of his pickup and tried to flee on foot but was tackled and arrested.

According to the complaint, a breathalyzer at the scene showed Rothmeyer's blood-alcohol level at 0.228 which is more than three times the legal limit to drive. A blood test several hours later allegedly showed a level of 0.215.

No new court dates have been scheduled yet.