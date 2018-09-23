Ada Marianne Sautter, 89

August 19, 1929 - September 21, 2018

Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Ada Marianne Sautter. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 21, 2018, at the age of 89. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Bob Marschall will officiate. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Ada Marianne Minder was born on August 19, 1929, to George and Erma (Holmes) Minder in Wilmot, SD. After graduating high school, she was a country school teacher in a one-room school house. She married Devon James Sautter on August 18, 1951, in St. Paul. Ada was a member of the First Congregational UCC in Princeton and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. Ada was a lunch lady at PHS, UCC secretary (aka Charlie Church Mouse), secretary at Gerdin Transfer, receptionist at the dental office, and worked at Norma’s Clothing Store. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, water color painting, ceramics, and baking with the family. Above all else, she was a feisty and loving wife, mother, Grani, and friend who will be missed dearly.

Ada is survived by her children, Jackie Ryan of Foley, Colleen (Lou) Bown of Lake George, Tim (Kathy) Sautter of Mason City, IA, Dianne (Dan) Orth of Fairchild, WI, Jim (Kim) Sautter of Princeton, and John (Julie) Sautter of Princeton; grandchildren, Holly, Jessica, and Matthew Ryan, Andy (Meghan) and Tony (Sarah) Bown, Katie (Gary) Kirkeby, Erik (Ambre) Sautter, Kayla (Ryan) Wilson, Jennifer Sautter, Ryan Sautter, Justin Monse, Michael Orth, Emily Orth, Kara (Jason) Blonigen , Tyler (Jenna) Sautter, Kaitlyn Sautter, and Garrett Sautter; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Barbara Bernstein, Lois Miller, Emily and Shorty Morrison, Dale Woitte, Dean and Helen Minder, and George, Jr.; and son-in-law, Frank Ryan.

All memorials will be given to the food shelf in remembrance of Ada.