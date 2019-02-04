Active Weather Week Expected In Minnesota

UNDATED -- Sherburne, Meeker and Wright counties are included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. until midnight on Tuesday. Three to five inches of snow are possible in that area.

Snow will develop Tuesday across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin with a few inches expected.

Another round will push through Wednesday night and Thursday with another several inches possible.

Going into this week St. Cloud has officially had 21.2 inches of snow so far this winter. That's 6.7 inches below normal. However, it is more than the 18.3 inches of snow we had at this same time last year here in St. Cloud.