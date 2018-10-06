Active Shooter Training To Be Held At Royalton High School Monday

ROYALTON -- Don't be alarmed if you see a strong law enforcement presence surrounding Royalton High School Monday.

Members of the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Royalton Police Department, Fire and Rescue, and Gold Cross Ambulance will be holding an Active Shooter training session.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says you're asked to stay away from the high school during the training. The scenario will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The school district currently has Monday scheduled as a Teacher Day which means no students will be at the school during the time of the training.