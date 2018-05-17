Accused St. Cloud Priest Wants Some Evidence Suppressed

ST. CLOUD -- A priest in the Diocese of St. Cloud who is facing a sex crime charge wants some evidence disallowed at trial.

Fifty-one-year-old Reverend Anthony Oelrich was charged in February with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a woman who sought counseling from him in 2013 and 2014.

Oelrich's defense lawyer, Paul Engh, is challenging the admissibility of various pieces of evidence including statements made by Oelrich and Oelrich's medical and psychological records.

A hearing is scheduled May 30.