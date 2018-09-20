Absentee Voting Starts Friday

ST. CLOUD -- The general election is still weeks away, but you can cast your vote already starting Friday when absentee voting for the November 6th election begins.

In Stearns County, you'll have three locations where you can vote in-person: at the Stearns County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud, at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park, and at the Melrose Area Community Service Center.

You can also apply for an absentee ballot on-line at mn.votes.org and a ballot will be mailed to you. If you have any questions you can call the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's office at (320) 656-3920.