Absentee Voting Starts Friday, 2nd Location Added in Stearns Co.

ST. CLOUD -- You can vote in the August Primary starting Friday already.

Stearns County has two locations for absentee voting, at the License Center West in Waite Park and also at the Auditor-Treasurer's office in the Administration Building in downtown St. Cloud.

You can vote in person at either location Monday through Friday during their regular hours.

Absentee balloting may also be done by mail, contact the Auditor-Treasurers office at 320-656-3920 to have an application mailed or faxed to you.

The Primary election is on Tuesday, August 14th.