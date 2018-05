KIMBALL -- An old abandoned house started on fire Wednesday afternoon near Kimball. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the initial call came in at about 3:45 p.m. for a fire on County Road 149 in Maine Prairie Township.

The homeowner, 58-year-old John Eder of Kimball, says he was burning brush on his yard when the house caught on fire.

The Kimball and Watkins fire departments responded and put out the fire.