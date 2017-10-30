A Taste Of Country News: Ed Sheeran Writes For Keith Urban & More

HOLY COLLABORATIONS BAT MAN!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, P!NK, and Keith Urban have all been added as performers at this year's annual CMA Awards. An "unprecedented opening collaboration" has been announced, which will feature Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and more. They join previously announced duet partners Kelsea Ballerini & Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley & Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley & Kane Brown, plus performances by Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood. Brad and Carrie will co-host for the 10th consecutive year, which airs live from Nashville's November 8th on ABC at 7 p.m.

THOMAS RHETT HAS NOMINATIONS

Speaking of the CMA’s, Thomas Rhett is not only performing on the CMA , he is also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Craving You" with Maren Morris. Thomas' “Home Team tour” heads overseas November 10th with special guest Old Dominion. He will also be joining Kenny Chesney on his 2018 stadium dates.

ED SHEERAN WRITES FOR KEITH URBAN

Keith Urban's next album may feature a song written by pop star Ed Sheeran. According to reports, Sheeran penned the tune specifically for Keith, who is said to have recorded it earlier this summer. Sheeran does not sing on the song, but according to The Sun, he loved the idea of penning a track no one would expect from him. Urban and Sheeran met earlier this year on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

JUSTIN MOORE CELEBRATED CAREER MILESTONES

Justin Moore celebrated multiple career milestones at a big party thrown by his record label on Thursday in Nashville last week. The event honored platinum certifications for his albums Justin Moore and Outlaws Like Me… as well as the gold certification of.. Off The Beaten Path. The song "Bait a Hook” achieved platinum sales status for Justin, who was also a writer on the track. Justin recently scored a Number One hit on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts with “Somebody Else Will.” It's the second chart-topper from his current Kinda Don't Care album, following “You Look Like I Need a Drink.” Justin is currently on the road for his fourth headlining Hell On A Highway tour. His next stop is at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY on Thursday (November 2nd) with opener Dylan Scott.