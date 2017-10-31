A Taste Of Country News: Chris Stapleton Baby News & More

CHRIS STAPLETON HAVING TWINS

Chris Stapleton and his wife and band member are expecting twins! Chris shared the news with the crowd at his concert in Dallas on Saturday while hius wife made it official on Instagram yesterday sharing a picture of the couple and writing, "14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round." Chris and Morgane continue on Chris' headlining tour on Thursday in Charleston, WV.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

LUKE CRASHES A WEDDING PARTY

Luke Bryan took a break from American Idol auditions in Georgia over the weekend to crash a wedding party and surprise the bride, groom and guests. Luke snuck into newlyweds McKenna and Austin's reception at the exact moment his hit "Crash My Party" was playing. He brought the excited couple a celebratory bottle of champagne and visited briefly with the wedding party. Luke is currently sitting inside the Top 10 with his latest song, “Light It Up,” ….which is the first release from his upcoming album, ‘What Makes You Country’.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

THOMAS RHETT PLANNING 2018 TOUR

Thomas Rhett is already looking ahead to 2018 with the announcement of his headlining “Life Changes” tour, kicking off on April 5th in Tulsa, OK and stopping in 30 cities along the way. The tour will feature special guest Brett Young as well as up-and-comers Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline and Carly Pearce on select dates. The second leg of the Life Changes tour will kick off on September 13th with Brett and trio Midland as support. First tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday in select markets at 10 a.m. local time at TicketMaster.com. Thomas had to cancel the last few dates on his “Home Team” tour due to vocal issues, but he is scheduled to perform live on the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 8th. The show airs at 7 pm on ABC.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

KELSEA BALLERINI'S NEW ALBUM DUE OUT THIS FRIDAY

Kelsea Ballerini will support her new album, Unapologetically, due out on this Friday with a headlining tour of the same name in 2018. The Unapologetically Tour opens on February 8th at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL, and wraps on April 27th at the annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA. The trek will feature opening act Walker Hayes. Tickets to The Unapologetically Tour go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Kelsea is set to appear on ABC's Good Morning America live from Nashville on November 8th, the day of the CMA Awards. She will also perform a duet with Reba during the Awards, where she is up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

News from PulseofRadio.com