A Potluck, Beer and A Chance to Make St. Cloud Even Greater

ST. CLOUD -- Another inspiring evening of good food and giving back is coming up. The organization called "St. Cloud Soup" has their next event on Monday at the Beaver Island Brewery in downtown St. Cloud.

Spokesman Sam Court says everyone is welcome to come with a dish to share and a $5 donation at the door.

After we meet you at the door, you give a $5 donation, you drop off your food and then you'll hear from between two and four different groups or individuals with ideas of projects that will improve the greater St. Cloud area.

Court says on Monday two people will be making presentations and asking for your vote.

The first proposal is from a gentleman named Cortez. He's an incredible guy - he's been doing this for a couple of years - he takes his birthday week and turns it into an entire week of giving.

And the second proposal will be from the African Women's Alliance.

They do a sewing project for women. They teach them how to mend clothes and how to use sewing machines. And they would use the money - if they win - to put it back into their machines and material.

Court says the audience will then vote on which presentation they prefer and the winner gets all the money that was collected at the door.

He says this will be their 8th St. Cloud Soup event that they've done over the past three years, and the winner usually gets between $350 and $500 to use toward their project.