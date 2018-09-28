A Piece of Art Being Installed Along Division Street

ST. CLOUD -- A sculpture project that has been three years in the making is finally getting installed. The St. Johns Cantius Gateway Project is between Division Street and West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

City Planning Director Matt Glaesman says the steel structure 12 feet by 6 feet, and installation should be completed the week of October 8th. He says designs also call for future landscaping in that triangle area.

That's not done yet but it is certainly part of the discussion we've had with the adjacent property owner Inventure Properties and then Quinlivan & Hughes. That's also becoming their backyard - or front yard - either way. They'd like to play a role in that becoming an attractive space as well. So it is a partnership between the HRA, the Central Minnesota Arts Board, and Quinlivan & Hughes as well.

Glaesman says that piece of property used to be owned by MnDOT.

The total cost for the project is $20,000 with funding coming from the Central Minnesota Arts Board, the St. Cloud HRA, and the city of St. Cloud.

Glaesman says other core neighborhoods already have similar artwork.