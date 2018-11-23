A Christmas Carol Takes Center Stage A Paramount Theatre [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A holiday classic the whole family will enjoy comes to center stage at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. GREAT Theatre presents Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol".

Executive Director Dennis Whipple plays the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He says the show has come full circle for him since first performing as Tiny Tim when he was 8-years-old.

Thirty-five years ago I played Tiny Tim, I had two lines, it was my first big role. It was really a goal of mine to revisit a different character in the story. Getting to play the role of Scrooge was really appealing to me.

Whipple says there are several special effects the audience will love.

Scrooge and the ghost of Christmas Past gets to fly. We've been working with ZFX Company to create some flying effects. There is a lot of fun items with fog and flash. It really is a ghost Christmas story.

Whipple says the cast is full of amazing local talent and the sets and costumes are visually appealing.

Tickets for the show start at $20. The performance begins Saturday and runs through December 9th.