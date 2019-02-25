8AAAA Girls Basketball Bracket

The #8 Tech Tigers will travel to #1 St. Michael-Albertville Tuesday night to open the Section 8AAAA playoffs. The Tigers and Knights did not meet in the regular season.

BRACKET (All games Tuesday, February 26th)

#8 Tech (9-17) @ #1 STMA (23-3) 7 PM

#4 Moorhead @ #5 Buffalo (13-13) 6 PM

#7 Brainerd (11-14) @ #2 Maple Grove (20-6)

#6 Rogers (10-16) @ #3 Elk River (17-9)

Semifinals @ St. Cloud State University Saturday, March 2nd

Tech/STMA winner vs Moorhead/Buffalo winner 2 PM

Brainerd/Maple Grove winner vs Rogers/Elk River winner 3:45 PM

Final @ TBD

Thursday, March 7th