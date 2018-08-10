72 Sickened in Waterborne Illness Outbreak at Campground

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota health officials say they've identified at least 72 people who have gotten sick in a waterborne illness outbreak at a Zumbrota campground.

The Department of Health says it continues to work with the owner of Shades of Sherwood Campground to prevent additional illnesses caused by cryptosporidium and E.coli. Health officials say people who got sick used the pool at the campground, which was closed and then hyper-chlorinated. A man-made water pond was also closed to swimming.

The first illness was reported July 1 and the most recent case was Aug. 3. Those who became sick had flu-like symptoms for at least three days.