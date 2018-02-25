6 Inches of Snow Fell in St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service says we officially had six inches of snow at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Saturday, February 24th, 2018.

That brings our snowfall total for the month of February up to 16.1 inches, which is 10.3 inches above normal.

For the season we've now had 32.5 inches of snow, which is now only about a half inch behind normal.

We've also now moved ahead of last season's snowfall total when we only had 26.4 inches of snow up to this point.