5th Annual St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- The holiday tradition continues in St. Cloud, Weihnachtsmarkt will be held Thursday evening at the River's Edge Plaza.

The traditional German Christmas Market is a great place to exercise and enjoy your German culture. This is the second year the event is completely outside.

From 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 55-5th Avenue North, along with the culture you'll be able to enjoy brats, beer, and some traditional hot spiced Gluhwein. You'll also be able to get a 2017 commemorative mug!

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the Gluhwein itself should draw you out since you won't find it anywhere else.

"You just don't get that anywhere else, you can't go to a place or an establishment in town and ask for Gluhwein, they're not gonna have it."

The event will be kicked off with a tree lighting ceremony, and the St. John's Boys Choir will sing Christmas songs. Santa and Mrs. Claus will, of course, be down from the North Pole, making a special early visit to St. Cloud.