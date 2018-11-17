5th Annual Made in MN Expo Showcases Local Businesses [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- Central Minnesotans had an opportunity to start holiday shopping this weekend at the Made in Minnesota Expo.

Townsquare Media of St. Cloud held their annual event on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the River’s Edge Convention Center. The expo showcases businesses that are based out of or make their products in Minnesota.

St. Cloud Red Wing Shoe Store Manager Jamie Nelson says the event means a lot for local entrepreneurs.

Buying local you're supporting local businesses and local people. I think it's a great event, and I hope it keeps going on.

Over 75 local vendors had booths selling a variety of unique goods. Tom Smude , owner of Smude Oil, says the success of the event comes down to the personal touch.

It's been busy every year, and we do a lot of sales for a six-hour event. I really like it. They help unload when you get here. I mean all them little things. They're really nice. It's a nice personal touch.

Items for sale at the booths included clothing, food, art, soaps, furniture, fishing and hunting equipment, and even puppies. Free massages were also available.

The 98.1 Minnesota’s New Country radio station had a game where you could win WeFest tickets.

Admission to the event was free thanks to sponsorships.