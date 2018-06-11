54th Annual Family Fun Fest Kicks Off in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- A week long of family fun gets underway Monday in Waite Park.

The city is celebrating their 54th annual Waite Park Family Fun Fest.

There is no shortage of family fun and activities including A Disc Golf Tournament, pickleball, library book sale, STARail train tours, inflatables, movie in the park featuring Trolls and many more.

The Grand Day Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday followed by music in the park featuring Walters Wheelhouse and the Holy Rocka Rollaz.