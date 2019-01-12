5 UMD Tops #1 SCSU

The 5th ranked UMD Bulldogs downed the top ranked St. Cloud State Huskies Friday night 3-1 in Duluth to open the weekend series. UMD led 1-0 after 1 period before SCSU tied the game at 1 in the 2nd period. Duluth scored twice in the 3rd period to pick up the win.

Robby Jackson scored the lone SCSU goal in the 2nd period assisted by Jack Ahcan and Sam Hentges.

SCSU falls to 6-1-2 in the NCHC and 14-3-2 overall. The Huskies play in Duluth again tonight at 7:07, pregame on River 96.7 at 6:30.