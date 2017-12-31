5 Treated For Possible CO Poisoning At Eveleth Nursing Home

EVELETH (AP) _ Authorities say five people were treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a nursing home in northern Minnesota.

The Eveleth Fire Department says a staff member reported suspected carbon monoxide at the Fitzgerald Nursing Home and Rehab on Sunday morning. Eveleth Fire Chief Scott Haas says it was likely due to the smell of exhaust in the building.

Haas says two residents and three staffers were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The fire chief says there were no readings of carbon monoxide in the building.

The cause may have been a generator that wasn't venting properly. Minnesota Energy was called to the scene.

The scene was cleared and people were able to return by midmorning.