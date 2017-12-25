5 Things To Do Around Central Minnesota During Winter Break
ST. CLOUD - Every year families look for activities to do during winter break. Here are five ways to keep you and your family active during the break.
- 1
Go See A Movie
Every year the Holidays gift you with many different great movies. This year is no different with the release of the new Star Wars film and titles like Jumanji, Pitch Perfect 3 and Ferdinand.
You can go see one of these great movies in a reclining chair at the Marcus Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park or check the great prices for Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring.
If you are not a fan of the movie theater, there is also a few shows going on the Paramount including a Kat Perkins Christmas.
- 2
Go To The Library
The Great River Regional Library system offers more than just a chance to read a book. They have events all week long, plenty of computers and movies you can rent. The best thing about the Library is most everything is free and just requires you to get a library card.
- 3
Get Creative
When it is really cold outside it is hard to motivate yourself to go anywhere. So here are some ideas to get creative in your own house. Maybe this is the year you can your family start a new tradition like making your own Christmas ornaments or how about learning to cook a new dish.
Follow the link below for a few do-it-yourself options to keep you and your family engaged this holiday season.
- 4
Go Skating
In central Minnesota, we pride ourselves on our ability to brave the cold. This winter break we will have to put that to test if you want to go outside.
One of the best reasons to brave the cold is to go ice skating. There are plenty of outdoor rinks in the area but if going outside is not ideal you can always check out when the local indoors rinks are having open skate. Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids is having their open skate on December 31st from 3:30 p.m to 4:45 p.m.
- 5
Powder Ridge
Another great way to burn the time (and calories) is by going skiing or snowboarding. Powder Ridge in Kimball offers a great chance to do both. If you and your family are still looking for New Years Eve plans, Powder Ridge is having fireworks, a torchlight parade and plenty of other activities.
On December 29th you can go Lazer Light tubing beginning at 8:00 p.m.All the lights are turned and the hill is illuminated by the lasers.