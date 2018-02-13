5 Finalists Announced for Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school board has named their five finalists for the open superintendent position. Interim Superintendent Bruce Watkins says they are:

-- William Adams who has been the superintendent at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton since 2012.

-- Mark Messman has been the superintendent at Eden Valley-Watkins since 2012.

-- Paul Neubauer has been the superintendent at Foley since 2015.

-- Tim Onsager has been the district administrator at Soughton, Wisconsin since 2010.

-- Aaron Sinclair has been the assistant superintendent at Brainerd this year.

A panel of board members, administrators, staff members, and community members will interview the five candidates on Wednesday of next week.