5 Car Crash Near Modern Barnyard in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- All involved in a five car crash near Modern Barnyard in St. Cloud Tuesday managed to escape injury.

St. Cloud Police Sergeant Jason Burke says the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. All five cars involved were heading east on County Road 75, slowing for traffic turning into Modern Barnyard.

A vehicle driven by 49-year-old Patricia Savelkoul of Paynesville was unable to stop and hit a car in front of her causing a chain reaction of two other cars being rear-ended.

Savelkoul's vehicle was then hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old female from Paynesville causing another chain reaction rear-ending three other vehicles. All drivers and passengers involved were checked and cleared at the scene.

Savelkoul and the 17-year-old were both cited for failing to drive with due care.