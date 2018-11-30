4th Year of Jumpstart Robotics Event Coming to SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- The next great engineer, inventor or tech entrepreneur could be in town this weekend at St. Cloud State University.

The Jumpstart Training event kicks off Saturday.

The event is for students and mentors to explore FIRST Robotics. FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Jumpstart has quickly become a popular event, from 200 attendees in its first year, to 1100 expected this year.

Saturday's schedule:

8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. opening ceremonies in Atwood Center

9:00 a.m. - noon sessions 1-3 in Headley Hall, Wick Science Center

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. AutomationFair in Atwood Center

Noon - 1:00 p.m. lunch in the Garvey Commons

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. sessions 4-5 in Headley Hall and Wick Science Center

The different sessions will cover topics like team building, business, personal and technical robotic topics, among others. Registration for this year's event is closed.