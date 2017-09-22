42 Years Ago Today…Sarah Jane Moore Attempted To Kill President Ford [VIDEO]

CNN/Youtube

42 years ago, in 1975, Sarah Jane Moore attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford, and failed. The attempt was just 3 weeks after a member of the Manson family tried to kill him as well.

Moore received a life sentence, and ended up serving 32 years in jail, and was let out on paraole in 2007.

However, at the time of this interview, she had been on parole OVER five years and they still wouldn't release her.

At the time of the shooting, she was a 45 year old mom, but had a very different past. Her parents had adopted three of her four children, and only one of them lived with her in 1975. She was also married and divorced 5 times.