4,000 People Expected for Annual St. Cloud Wishbone 5K

ST. CLOUD - If you're going to be here in town on Thanksgiving morning you might want to consider going for a run before you sit down for the big meal.

The annual Wishbone 5K is at the St. Cloud YMCA. Race Director Evin Haukos says they're expecting the largest crowd ever this year.

We're getting close to 4,000 people already pre-registered. We'll imagine that we'll get to just over 4,000 people.

Haukos says in previous years they've had about 3,000 people register.

The kids run starts at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday with the 5K and the two-mile walk starting at 8:15 a.m.