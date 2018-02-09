4-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle in Browerville
BROWERVILLE -- A four-year-old has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 4:15 on Wednesday afternoon on 8th Street West in Browerville.
The child was taken to Long Prairie Hospital and later flown by Life Link to St. Cloud. The Sheriff's Office says the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other information about this incident has been released.