4 People Hurt In Wright County Crash

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP - Four people are hurt, including two minors, in a Wright County crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 10th Street Northeast and Calder Avenue Northeast in Buffalo Township.

Authorities says a car driven by 19-year-old Cortney Mosford of Winsted, was driving west on 10th Street Northeast and failed to stop at the stop sign at Calder Avenue Northeast. Mosford's car crashed into a car driven by 33-year-old Bobbi Smith of Buffalo.

Smith and her passenger, 5-year-old Brylee Smith of Buffalo, were taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.