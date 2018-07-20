33rd Street South to Close For Construction

ST. CLOUD -- A couple of road construction projects will be impacting St. Cloud traffic over the next several weeks.

The project to widen 33rd Street South to a four-lane divided boulevard begins Monday. The street will be closed to traffic between Southway Drive and Southwood Trail.

This phase of complete reconstruction will last until approximately mid-October and detours will be posted.

Also, Washington Memorial Drive will be closed due to street construction next week. The work will take place between Highway 23 and University Drive South.