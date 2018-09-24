33rd Street South Project Nearing Completion, Road Remains Closed

ST. CLOUD -- A major south St. Cloud corridor will remain closed for approximately one more month while crews wrap up this season's construction work.

A major reconstruction project on 33rd Street South didn't get started until after the 4th of July due to delays in releasing the federal money toward the project. As a result, the widening of 33rd Street to four lanes will only go as far as Red River Trail this year.

City Engineer Steve Foss says with a project like this, the utility work slows things down considerably.

Foss says they expect to start paving late this week and hope to reopen the road to traffic in late October. Work will then resume next spring with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of 33rd Street South and Cooper Avenue.

The project is the next step in making 33rd Street South a divided four-lane boulevard from Southway Drive on the east end to County Road 74 on the west end near the new Tech High School.