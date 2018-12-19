33rd Annual Free Christmas Dinner to be Served on Tuesday

WAITE PARK -- If you need someplace to go on Christmas Day, a church in Waite Park would love to have you. The Boy Scout Troop 20 is hosting their 33rd annual Christmas Dinner in St. Joseph's Church basement. The church is at 105 6th Avenue North in Waite Park.

Joe Cordie is the man who came up with the idea to serve the meal over three decades ago and is still very much involved. He says they'll also deliver meals to your home, or come pick you up and bring you to the church.

We also have vans on the road, I've got eight of them on the road this year. We'll pick people up and bring them to the church, so they can enjoy the meal there, which is something we encourage is not to sit at home, come out. I've got a number of members that come out every year and they'll sit down there and they'll eat and they'll visit for a couple of hours.

Rides are available in St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Sauk Rapids, and Sartell.

The dinner is free and will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cordie asks that you call ahead so they know how many meals to prepare. The phone number is 380-3794

It takes about 80 volunteers to prepare the meal.

They expect to serve over 800 meals on Christmas Day.