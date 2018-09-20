3-Year-Old Running Into Street Struck, Killed in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) _ Minnetonka police say a 3-year-old boy was struck and

killed by a car when he darted into traffic.

Police say the 80-year-old driver was heading eastbound on Smetana Road on

Thursday morning when he struck the boy.

Investigators say the boy had been in the care of a family member when he ran into traffic while running along the road. He died at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police. Police do not suspect the driver was impaired.

The name of the boy was not released. The crash is under investigation.