3 People Hurt In A 3 Vehicle Crash In Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS - Three people were hurt in a three vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 15 at the intersection with 18th Street Northeast.

A vehicle was going south on Highway 15 turning left onto 18th Street when it ran the red light and struck an SUV that was going north. The SUV then hit a pickup that was stopped at the red light turning left from 18th Street onto southbound Highway 15.

The driver of the first vehicle was 18-year-old Nicole Rausch of Randall. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was 53-year-old Joan Frerich of Rice. She and her passenger, 17-year-old Maria Frerich of Rice, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was 60-year-old Charles Wildman of St. Cloud. He and his passenger, 60-year-old Judy Wildman of St. Cloud, were not hurt.