3 Mesabi Range Football Players Arrested for Burglary

VIRGINIA (AP) -- Mesabi Range College has confirmed three men arrested for burglarizing a Virginia business are student-athletes.

Police arrested the three Friday night following a burglary at Momentive Chemicals plant. Mesabi Range confirmed Monday the three arrested are football players and that the college is cooperating with law enforcement.

Officers responding to a motion sensor alarm found an open overhead door at the plant, saw three males run out of the building and arrested them.

The three have since been released from jail.

