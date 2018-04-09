3 from Eden Valley Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash

BROWNTON -- Three people from Eden Valley were hurt in a three-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 15 south of Brownton in McLeod County.

A pickup driven by 20-year-old Ethan Pomplun of Gaylord was going south when he lost control, crossed the center line, and struck two other pickups going north.

Twenty-five-year-old Dylan Ostrue-Lanigan of Eden Valley was taken to Hutchinson Area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Five-year-old Abbey Ostrue-Lanigan and seven-year-old Alyssa Ostrue-Lanigan of Eden Valley were both taken to Minneapolis Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.