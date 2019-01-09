3 Arrested in Death of Man Found Along Snowmobile Trail

HIBBING (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says three people have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found on a snowmobile trail in Hibbing.

Authorities were called to the Mesabi Trail Sunday afternoon where they found the body of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley , of Aurora. Officials have not said why homicide is suspected as the cause of death or the circumstances involved.

The BCI says two men, ages 18 and 20, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested. No charges have been filed.

It's the second homicide investigation in Hibbing in less than two weeks. On Christmas Day, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth was fatally shot and another man wounded. A St. Paul man is charged with second-degree murder.