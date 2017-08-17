3 Arrested During Raid of North St. Cloud Home [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Three people were arrested during a raid of a home in north St. Cloud. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted a search of a home at 712 31st Avenue North Thursday.

Commander Steve Soyka says about one ounce of marijuana and two handguns were found in the home.

The homeowner, 38-year-old Luis Hernandez, was arrested. He was later released pending further investigation. Also arrested was 25-year-old Andre Hemsworth who had an active 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct warrant out of Stearns County, and 21-year-old Tulane Hardaway of St. Cloud for an outstanding 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery warrant from the Department of Corrections.