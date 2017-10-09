$3.5 Million Street Project Planned for North St. Cloud Neighborhood

The project for the area between 29th and 33rd Avenue North from BNSF to 9th Street North includes replacing all of the roads. The plan also includes installing curb and gutter where there isn't any. The city will also replace the existing sidewalk, and install new sidewalks along the streets that don't already have them. Three alleys will also be resurfaced. The sewer and water main will be replaced, along with the drainage system.