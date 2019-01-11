26th Annual Ice Bowl Benefiting Local Food Shelves

ST. JOSEPH -- Central Minnesota disc golfers will be braving the cold for a good cause this weekend.

The 26th annual St. Cloud Ice Bowl is being held at Millstream Park in St. Joseph on Saturday.

Ice Bowl Coordinator Cody Parsons says donations will go to the St. Joseph Food Shelf, the Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities.

Any cash donations will be split amongst the three charities, and then folks that’ll collect checks would typically write them out to a certain person whether it’s the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities…and then any food that’s collected will go straight to the St. Joseph Food Shelf.

This year’s fundraising goal is $10,000. Last year they raised around $6,700 and 60 pounds of food. St. Cloud is recognized as a leading Ice Bowl and usually places in the top 10 out of over 150 events across the country.

Parsons says the 22 hole event is open to players of all skill levels.

There’s women that will show up, there are juniors or kids that are under the age of 18 who’ll show up. We have intermediate amateur players, we have advanced amateur players, professionals that will come out and play. We have folks that are over the age of 60 even that’ll come out and play, so it’s open to anybody.

There will also be a silent auction and a raffle at the event.

Registration is open from 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and the event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. The cost is $20 per person.