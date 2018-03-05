$25K Bail Set For Man in Weapons Case

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) -- Bail is set at $25,000 for a Vadnais Heights man charged with illegally possessing a machine gun and a short-barreled shotgun after his 13-year-old son allegedly threatened a classmate.

The man remained in jail after making his first appearance in Ramsey County court on Monday.

The father was charged with two felony weapons counts and a gross misdemeanor for negligently storing loaded firearms where a child could get at them. Except in certain cases, it's illegal to possess a machine gun or short-barreled shotgun in Minnesota.

The complaint alleges neither weapon was registered or approved for legal possession.

The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.