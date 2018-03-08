25 Face Federal, State Charges in Duluth-Area Heroin Ring

DULUTH (AP) -- Twenty-five people were arrested on federal and state charges in connection with a heroin ring that distributed the opioid in the Duluth area.

Twelve of those arrested face federal charges for their alleged roles in the conspiracy. A 46-count indictment against them was announced Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say the main drug distributor was 33-year-old Carlos Coleman of Apple Valley. They allege he brought the heroin from Chicago to the Twin Cities and to the Twin Ports area, where it was then distributed by others in the network.

Court records do not list an attorney to comment on Coleman's behalf. He and others are making their initial court appearances this week in U.S. District Court in Duluth.