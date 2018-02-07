21 Athletes With Minnesota Ties Competing at Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar highlighted Minnesota athletes competing in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Klobuchar said that there are 21 members of Team USA that have ties to communities across Minnesota.

Minnesota boasts the third-highest number of hometown athletes in the country.

The 21 members of Team USA with ties to Minnesota include:

· Will Borgen, Ice Hockey. Hometown: Moorhead, MN. Plays for St. Cloud State University

· Hannah Brandt, Ice Hockey. Born: Maplewood, MN. Hometown: Vadnais Heights, MN. Played for University of Minnesota

· Dani Cameranesi, Ice Hockey. Hometown: Plymouth, MN. Played for University of Minnesota

· Cory Christensen, Curling. Hometown: Duluth, MN

· Jessie Diggins, Skiing - Cross-Country. Born: Minneapolis, MN. Resides in Afton, MN

· Rosie Frankowski, Skiing - Cross-Country. Hometown: Minneapolis, MN.

· Tyler George, Curling. Hometown: Duluth, MN

· Aileen Geving, Curling. Hometown: Duluth, MN

· Annie Hart, Skiing - Cross-Country. Born: St. Paul, MN. Hometown: Stillwater, MN

· John Landsteiner, Curling. Born: Mankato, MN. Hometown: Duluth, MN

· Gigi Marvin, Ice Hockey. Born: Bemidji, MN. Resides in Warroad, MN. Played for the University of Minnesota

· Sidney Morin, Ice Hockey. Hometown: Minnetonka, MN. Played for University of Minnesota Duluth

· Leif Nordgren, Biathlon. Hometown: Marine on St. Croix, MN

· Kelly Pannek, Ice Hockey. Hometown: Plymouth, MN. Plays for University of Minnesota

· Tabitha Peterson, Curling. Born: Burnsville, MN. Hometown: St. Paul, MN

· Joe Polo, Curling. Born: Cass Lake, MN. Hometown: Duluth, MN

· Maddie Rooney, Ice Hockey. Born: Duluth, MN. Hometown: Andover, MN. Plays for University of Minnesota Duluth

· John Shuster, Curling. Born: Chisholm, MN. Resides in Duluth, MN

· Lee Stecklein, Ice Hockey. Born: St. Paul, MN. Hometown: Roseville, MN. Played for the University of Minnesota

· Ryan Stoa, Ice Hockey. Born: Minneapolis, MN. Hometown: Bloomington, MN. Played for University of Minnesota