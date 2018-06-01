2018 Election: Local Races Starting to Take Shape

UNDATED -- If you're interested in running for public office you have just a few days left to file. The deadline is at the end of the business day on Tuesday. There are already some interesting races that are starting to take shape.

In the special election for the State Senate seat in District 13 - which has been vacated by Michelle Fischbach - three people have filed so far Republican Jeff Howe and Democrats Joe Perske and Michael Willemsen.

In Stearns County, three men have filed so far to run for sheriff, Dave Bentrud, Bob Dickhaus, and Steve Soyka.

The incumbent Auditor Treasurers in both Stearns and Sherburne county have challengers this year. Randy Schriefels is being challenged by John Beuning in Stearns, and Diane Arnold will face Chris Van Hofwegen in Sherburne.

There's also a three-person field so far for Sherburne County Commissioner in District 2, Raeanne Danielowski, John Donovan, and Paul Seefeld.

In the race to be the next mayor of Sartell, there are two candidates so far Ryan Fitzhum and David Peterson. Two people have also filed for two Sartell council seats Barika Davis and Timothy Elness.

And for the St. Cloud area school board, three people have filed Scott Andreason, Beth Schlangen, and Natalie Ringsmuth. There are three seats available for District 742 school board.